Home Cities Chennai

‘GST cut alone will boost auto industry’

Auto-makers say GST cut for only the component makers will not revive the sector, the tax rate must be reduced for automobile manufacturers as well

Published: 17th August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the government provides Goods and Service Tax cuts for auto component sector and injects liquidity into non-banking financial companies to lower auto financing rates, will it prop up the struggling automobile sector?

Automobile makers say the move may not provide a stimulus to the sector until Goods and service Tax is reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for automobile manufacturers also.
BC Datta, vice-president of Hyundai, said, “Uniform GST rate for auto component manufacturers and injecting liquidity into NBFCs is a positive move but we feel the government should have considered the auto manufacturers’ request as it will reduce the prices of passenger cars and could have wooed customers.”

The concern of auto manufacturers is echoed by auto component manufacturers also. Auto-makers’ overall share is 10 per cent in the global automobile sector and leaving out the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is like leaving out the mother from the stimulus package, says a car component maker.

“We will be approaching the Finance Minister again with our request if it is turned down,” said Datta. Explaining  how the 10 per cent GST reduction would be passed on to the customers, he said the i10 brand of Hyundai priced at `3.5 lakh would become cheaper by 35,000 for consumer if the GST rate was reduced from 28 pc to 18 pc. “This will woo more consumers,” he said. If the government is considering tax cut for auto component makers, it will benefit them as they will have to pay less for the purchases they are making. But it will not have any impact on the prices of vehicles and as a result, the production in the plant will not increase, said Dutta, whose company has cut down the production by 10 per cent.

An auto component manufacturer said that currently the production cut across India was 22 pc to 25 pc, impacting over 20,000 auto component manufacturers. This is apart from the 830 registered members who come under Automobile Component Manufacturers Association.

Currently, one lakh people in auto component industry have lost jobs, 2.5 lakh people in the dealerships and 15,000 in the vehicle industry, an auto component manufacturer claimed.
It is learnt that auto component manufacturers demanded a uniform GST of 18 per cent besides improving liquidity and scrapping or recycling policy for vehicles in India.

“Until we get the notification on GST cuts and infusing of liquidity into NBFCs, we won’t comment on whether the government is considering reduction of GST or not,” an auto component manufacturer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
auto industry recession GST
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp