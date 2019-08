Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 20, check list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TANGEDCO will be suspending the power supply for carrying out maintenance work on Tuesday (August 20) from 9 am to 5 pm in some parts of Chennai. According to a statement issued by Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if the work is completed. Here is the list:



INJAMBAKKAM AREA: VGP layout Part-I,Uthandi village, Raguvaran salai, Srinivasan Avenue, VGP part-2, Sparm spring.



REDHILLS: Palavoyal one part, Dharkas road, Gomathy amman nagar, Kottur, Dharkas road one part, Chakra garden, Dharka, Singilimedu, Sirungavoor, Kannam Palayam, Chendram Pakkam.



KOTTIVAKKAM: KK Road, Bharathi Avenue, Kaveri Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, 1 st to 3 rd street AGS colony, 1 st to 21 st street venkateshwara nagar, New colony, Palgalai nagar, Kottivakkam uppam,

Thulakkathamman street, ECR Road.



BESANT NAGAR: RBI quarters, 14th , 15th , 16th to 28th cross st,32nd cross Street and 35th cross st, 4 th main road, Besant Nagar, CPWD quarters, 2nd, 6th, 7th Avenue, 3rd Main Road, 14th, 16 th, 17th, 18th cross st, 23rd to 27th cross street Besant Nagar.



GANDHI NAGAR: 3 rd and 4 th main road, 1 st , 2 nd & 3 rd Cresent park road, 2nd cross road, Crescent Avenue road.



NOLAMBUR: NNS, HIG, MIG, Chinna Nolambur, Adayalampet, Kongu Nagar, Mugappair West Block 1 to 8 th Block, Rajan Garden, Panneer Nagar, Mohanaram Nagar, Jaswanth Nagar, Reddy Palayam area AIBEA Nagar, Vellalar Street, Eri Scheme, Gangai Amman Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar,

Keel ayanambakkam.



VELACHERY (CENTRAL): Part of Velachery main road, 100 feet Bypass road, Orandiamman koil st, Mettu st, Telugu Brahmin st, Pillaiyar koil st, Natar st, Rajalakshmi nagar.



TARAMANI: MGR film city road, Kalikundram, CPT campus, Thiruveethiamman koil st.



KILPAUK: Branson garden st, Police qts KMC Hostel, KMC Hospital, Ega Theatre, Telephone Exchange, Kellys lane, Venkatapathi st, Harleys road, SAP camp, KG road, Subramanian st, PH road, Sundaram st, G.E. koil st, Kuzhanthai Gramani st, Kellys road, Gurukulam, Ranganathan avenue, Thambusamy st, Millers road, Secretariat colony, A.K. samy nagar, Barakka road, Varadhammal garden, Balfour road, Ormes road, Landans road, Vasu st, Dr. Muniappa road, Rajarathinam st, Purasawakkam High road, Potter st, Brickline road, Grammas t, Menod st, Muthaiyal chetty st, Lakshmi st, Abirami st, Vellala st, Barracka road, Temple road, A.K. samy nagar, Secretariat colony, Medawakkam tank road, Diwan Bagadhur Shanmugam st, Part of Ayanavaram, Taylors road, Kummalamman koil st, Muthusolai st, Sivasankaran st, Thiurveethiamman st, Appagarden st, Seemanpettai, Purasawakkam lane, Kumudham and Abirami meha mall TVH Homes.



ROYAPURAM: East and West Kalmandapam road, S.N.Chetty road, Mosque Pudumanal Kuppam, New Kamaraj nagar, C.G.colony, Kasipuram A block, Singaravelar nagar, Indra nagar, GM Pettai, Jeevarathinam nagar qtrs., Periya Thambi st, Durai st, Flag Staff st, Lotus Ramasamy st, AJ colony, Kasima nagar, Kasigarden, Shiek Maistry st, Hussian Maistry st, Fakir st, Part of Grace Garden, Madha Chruch road, East Madha Church st, NRT road, Railway Press, Ramar st, Mariya doss st, Thambu chetty st, Lingu chetty st, Ibrahim st, Mettu st, Adhiyapatham st, Angappanayakan st, Marakayar shahib st, Sultan st, Meerali st, Velyatham st, Kummalamman koil st, Part of TH road, Nagorar Thottam.