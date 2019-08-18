Rain likely in many parts of Chennai this week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the sky condition over Chennai remains generally cloudy, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely for the next five days, according to a bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Department here on Saturday. Many parts of the city received light showers through Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, the bulletin said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts, the bulletin said. Other parts of the State may receive only light showers, it added.