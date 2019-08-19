Chennai receives rainfall but no respite from water crisis yet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai continued to receive rainfall on Sunday after light to moderate showers on Saturday. According to the regional meteorological department, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively, until Monday noon and 33 and 26 degree Celsius respectively, from Monday to Tuesday noon.

The city recorded an average rainfall of 28.10 mm from Saturday morning until Sunday morning. This took the Southwest monsoon rainfall that the city received from June 1 until Sunday, to 301.90 mm.

The department also issued a heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in other parts of the State. On Sunday, isolated places including parts of Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Vellore and Villupuram received rains.

Impact on the city

As far as the city is concerned, the rainfall hasn’t resulted in the city’s main reservoirs — Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam, getting any inflow. “The reservoir beds are currently damp but for there to be a runoff, the city has to receive 50 mm of rainfall continuously for four or five days,” said a PWD official.

While corporation officials said they have received no complaints of water stagnation through the 1913 helpline, residents said water had stagnated in some parts of the city.

On Saturday and Sunday, water stagnated near Mandaveli bus stand, Venkatakrishna road in Mandaveli, East Mada street and South Mada street junction, Appu street and Nadu streets in Mylapore, said, residents.

“Near Chitrakulam, water that is supposed to flow into the tank, is stagnated instead,” said Balaji CR, a resident of Mylapore. He added that there seemed to be a missing link in the stormwater towards Chitrakulam since he had never seen the stormwater drain fill up, except during the 2015 floods.

In North Chennai, water stagnation was seen in the Clive battery area in the route which commuters take to go from Harbour bridge to the beach station. Interior roads in Velachery had water stagnation.