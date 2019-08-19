Home Cities Chennai

Chennai receives rainfall but no respite from water crisis yet

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively, until Monday noon and 33 and 26 degree Celsius respectively, from Monday to Tuesday noon.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

Motorists riding along a water-logged road at Thousand Lights (Photo| EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai continued to receive rainfall on Sunday after light to moderate showers on Saturday. According to the regional meteorological department, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively, until Monday noon and 33 and 26 degree Celsius respectively, from Monday to Tuesday noon.

The city recorded an average rainfall of 28.10 mm from Saturday morning until Sunday morning. This took the Southwest monsoon rainfall that the city received from June 1 until Sunday, to 301.90 mm.

The department also issued a heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in other parts of the State. On Sunday, isolated places including parts of Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Vellore and Villupuram received rains.

Impact on the city
As far as the city is concerned, the rainfall hasn’t resulted in the city’s main reservoirs — Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam, getting any inflow. “The reservoir beds are currently damp but for there to be a runoff, the city has to receive 50 mm of rainfall continuously for four or five days,” said a PWD official. 

While corporation officials said they have received no complaints of water stagnation through the 1913 helpline, residents said water had stagnated in some parts of the city.

On Saturday and Sunday, water stagnated near Mandaveli bus stand, Venkatakrishna road in Mandaveli, East Mada street and South Mada street junction, Appu street and Nadu streets in Mylapore, said, residents. 

“Near Chitrakulam, water that is supposed to flow into the tank, is stagnated instead,” said Balaji CR, a resident of Mylapore. He added that there seemed to be a missing link in the stormwater towards Chitrakulam since he had never seen the stormwater drain fill up, except during the 2015 floods. 
In North Chennai, water stagnation was seen in the Clive battery area in the route which commuters take to go from Harbour bridge to the beach station. Interior roads in Velachery had water stagnation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai weather Chennai rainfall Appu street Poondi Cholavaram Redhills Chembarambakkam chennai reservoir
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp