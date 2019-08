Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 21, check list here

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on August 21 from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work:

Tiruvanmiyur: L.B Road Appasamy Flats, Indira nagar 2 nd st, TNHB, Kamaraj Nagar 5th st, L.B Road part.

Avadi: Sri Sakthi Nagar, Thirukural main road, 60 Feet road, Jothi Nagar, Vanchinathan st, Kamaraj Salai, J.B Nagar, Devi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar.

Ponneri: Arasur, Periyakavanam, Vellodai, Devadanam, Eliambedu, Annuppampattu, A.R. Palayam, Aladu, Perumbedu, Venbakkkam, T.V. Puram, Ponneri, Kodur, Alinjivakkam, Athipattu, Irulipattu, Janapanchatram, P.P.road, Jaganathapuram road, Saikiruba nagar, Virundhavan nagar, Panjetty, Thatchoor, Keelmeni, Chennivakkam, Chathiram, Andarkkuppam, Krishnapuram, Madhavaram, Jaganathapuram, Amoor.

Injambakkam: 1 st and 2 nd avenue, Brindavan nagar, Injambakkam Vettuvankeni link road, Classic enclave, Anna enclave, Royal enclave, Rajan nagar 1 st and 2 nd st, Selva nagar, Thomas avenue, Kasthuribai nagar, Hanuman colony, Karpaga vinayagar nagar, Olive beach, Saravana nagar, Chinnadi kuppam.



Kottivakkam and Shastri Nagar: 1st to 7th, 9th st, 7th cross st, Kottivakkam kuppam road, 2nd , 3rd , 4th Seaward Road, Balakrishnan road, Thiruveethiyamman Koil st, ECR Main Road, Police Quarters.

Taramani: Green Acres, Telephone nagar, Heritage Phase-II, Kurinji nagar, Rajalakshimi Avenue, Ananda Estate, Nethaji nagar, Lake view Appartments, Anjugam Ammaiyar nagar, Sempon nagar, Annai sathya nagar.

Neelankarai: Anna Nagar 1st to 4th st, Pandian salai, Saraswathy Nagar south and north; Sengeniamman Koil st, Ellai Amman Koil st, ECR Ice factory to Neelankarai police station.

Palavakkam: Ambedkar Nagar, Canalpuram, Govindan Nagar 1st to 7th st, Vaiko Salai, Maniammal st (Canal road), Krishna Nagar 1st to 8th st, Kolavizhi Amman 1st to 15th st, Periyar Salai, Pachaiappan st 1st to 11th streets, DSG st 1st to 4th st, Kandasamy Nagar 8th to 10th st, Gandhi Nagar 1st to 4th st.