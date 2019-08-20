Home Cities Chennai

A penny for your collection

Numismatists talk about the importance of knowing the history of one’s prized possessions, lack of dealers in the city, and the value of a well-maintained currency roster

Published: 20th August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Selva Vinayaga Coins Collections in Vadapalani

C Swamidurai opened his shop in Vadapalani in 2009. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coin is rough and has intricate writing. Unlike the round ones we have today, this one is jagged, cut using older technology. This is a coin from the Chola Era, which can be dated to Raja Raja Cholan based on the figure etched on one side.

This is but one of the many rare coins at C Swamidurai’s store in Vadapalani. Though he started Selva Vinayaga Coins and Antiques in 2009, the 38-year-old has been interested in numismatics ever since he was 13 years old.

Coins and culture
Swamidurai says that business has been consistent for the last few years. “We get around four to ten customers every day. Most of them come in for certain coins to add to their collection. Business peaks during school vacations, because a lot of children come to buy coins,” he says.

According to D Hemachandra Rao, who has been collecting coins from 1970, it is important for collectors to have a clear understanding of the history behind the coins they collect. “Many people have, say, coins from the Chola period. But it is important for them to understand the lippy on the coin, if not the true value of the coin is lost,” he says. Rao’s collection with ships and lighthouses on coins are all carefully documented, with detailed descriptions of the coin’s origin and markings on them.

“Currency and coins offer an immediate understanding of another country’s economy. Over the years, I have learned to tell the country’s economy by looking at the coins. For example, the denomination on this note from Zimbabwe is $10 billion. This shows that the country is not doing so well, economically,” he says. Additionally, some of his coins, such as a `1 coin which dates back to 1807, has inscriptions in Tamil, inspired by the Telugu script.

Coins and curators
According to R Vaidyanathan, former president of Madras Coin Society, numismatics also poses the opportunity for economic gain for collectors. “There are monthly auctions held in Mumbai every year. The average turnover there can be anywhere from Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore. The supply in this industry is stagnant, so it depends on the consumer demand,” he says. Rare coins are therefore valuable investments for collectors in the city. But Rao says many face redundancy as they are not curating their collections properly.

Coins and Chennai
Vaidyanathan says that the numismatic community in Chennai has grown substantially over the last 20 years. When he began collecting coins in 1983, there were only four or five dedicated collectors in the city. Now, however, placing a number on the collectors in the city would be impossible.“It is difficult to place Chennai’s numismatic community against the rest of India, as each area is different. For example, Mumbai will have an ample amount of coins from the Bombay Presidency, and Chennai will have many coins from the Madras Presidency. The other regions will not have much of the other, and so, we cannot say,” he says. However, he explains that there is great scope for the community in the city to grow.

Rao feels that Chennai lacks the kind of professional antique coin dealers as Mumbai does. Fewer dealers make it very difficult for niche collectors like himself to source and procure coins for their collection.
To this effect, Swamidurai conducts programmes in schools and colleges where he displays his coin collection to raise awareness on the history and culture behind the coins. The Chennai Coin Society was also established to offer numismatists a platform to share and discuss new coins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp