Chennai power shutdown: Areas where supply will be cut on August 22

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday (August 22) from 9 am to 5 pm in these areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

BESANT NAGAR: Kakkan colony, Lotus colony, 1st avenue, CPWD Quarters old, 16 th cross st, Food world, 29,30 th cross st, Tiger Varathachari road, 1st Main Road, 7th Cross Street, 6th and 7th Avenue, Customs colony.

ADYAR : L.B. Road, 1st Parameshwari nagar and Extn., 2nd,4th Parameshwari nagar, 1st, 2nd , 3rd street Padmanaba nagar, 1 st avenue Sasthiri nagar.

DURAINALLUR: Arani, Elavambedu, Sompattu, Puduvoyal, Panjetty, Peruvallur, Kavarapettai, Chinnambedu, Durainallur.

MEDUR : Medur, Pulicot, Avoorivakkam, Kollur, Arasur, Annamalaicherry.

DEVAMBEDU: Devambedu, Agaram, Kallore, Poongulam, Rakkampalayam, Seganiyum.

VELACHERY WEST: Part of Velachery Tambaram main road, Bhuvaneswari nagar, VGP Selva nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Nathan Subramanian colony, Velachery Railway station road.

THARAMANI AND LITTLE MOUNT: Kotturpuram slum board, Ranjith road, Surya nagar, Gandhimandapam road, Maruthai avenue, Ambadi road, Arunachalam road, Valliyammai Achi road.

THIRUVANMIYUR: Kannappan Nagar, AGS Colony, Part of ECR.

ALWARPET, MANDAVELI, TEYNAMPET and NANDANAM : Part of of TTK road and 1st cross st, Bheemanna mudali 1, 2nd st, C.V.Raman road, C.P.Ramasamy road, Bheemanna garden road, Bawa road, Ananda road, Dr.Ranga road, Ananthapuram, Ashoka road, Sri Labdi colony, Sundarajan st, Lambath avenue 1 to 3rd st, Subramaniam st, Kani koil Pallam, Kani Koil medu, Vyisaltchi thottam, Visaltchi nagar, Suburayan salai, Narasimamapura, Part of St Marys road, R.A.Puram, V.K.Iyer road, Srinnivasa road, Part of Warren road, Venkata Agraharam, Part of South Mada st, Jet nagar 1 to 3rd st, T.V.Pattai st, Vinayagam st, V.C.garden 1 to 3rd st, Trust pakkam north and south, Chethammal colony, JJ road, Part of Eldams road, Seeman Srinivasa st, Mureshgate road, Parthasarathy garden st, Alwarpet main road, Perumal koil st.

MADAMBAKKAM: Vengai vasal main road, Vengai vasal part, Vembuliamman koil street, Santhosapuram, Sivagamai nagar, R.V.S nagar, Sowentherya nagar, Tharageswarer nagar, Jeyandira nagar, Indira nagar.

PATTABIRAM: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Anna nagar, Siranjivi nagar, Lakshimi nagar, Drivers colony, Sekkadu main road, Vilingiambakkam, Durai kannu nagar, Singara Thiru nagar, Iyyappan nagar main road, VGN nagar, Gopalapuram East and West, Kuringima nagar, Vallalar nagar, Venkatapuram, Sakthinagar, Thandurai fish market, Thendral Nagar.

AVADI (PARUTHIPATTU): P.H Road, Govarthanagiri, Ashok nagar, Paruthipet. Lakshimi nagar, Pandiyan nagar, Vasantham nagar one part.

AVADI MITTANAMALLEE: Mittanamallee Colony, Chidambaram nagar, CRPF nagar, Karpakambal street.

AVADI TNHB AREA: Housing Board Area, N M Road ( Ponnu Bazaar to Chinnamman koil), Sankar Nagar, Annamalai Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Ranganathan Nagar.