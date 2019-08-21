A ride through Madras’ history

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metro train rocks gently and passengers sit on blue chairs as the sights of the city zip past them. This familiar scene in the Chennai Metro will now boast a twist.

The New Indian Express, in association with Chennai Metro Rail Limited, is bringing in Madras Day with a special ride for Chennaiites with their Retro to Metro programme. The programme is set to flag off at Koyambedu Metro station on August 22 and will offer 25 passengers a free ride in a special cabin of the Metro till August 25.

The ride will begin from Chennai Central Station and end at the Airport, and bring the participants back. The cabin will be decorated with rare and old pictures of Madras. The ride will be conducted during non-peak hours twice a day between 11 am and 5 pm.

Special activities have been prepared to make the journey truly special. From quizzes to art exhibitions to talks on Madras history, the programme hopes to allow locals to connect with the city’s rich history on her 380th birthday. There will also be a surprise visit from a celebrity on one of the days.

The Vadapalani Metro station will also have a photo exhibition with rare and old pictures for Metro-users to visit and enjoy. The event is sponsored by Pothys, DRA Real Estate, Hyundai and Otto. Big FM is the radio partner.