Plea on linking Aadhaar, social media

The Madras High Court on Wednesday said it will take up the hearing on the public interest litigation seeking to link Aadhar with social media accounts, to ensure easy detection of online fraud and

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday said it will take up the hearing on the public interest litigation seeking to link Aadhar with social media accounts, to ensure easy detection of online fraud and cyber crimes, on September 19.

A division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, who adjourned the hearing on the PIL as the Supreme Court has already ceased of the issue and has restrained the high court from passing any final order, said it would take up the hearing on September 19, as the Supreme Court has listed the plea moved by Facebook seeking transfer of all such cases to the SC, on September 13.
The Bench, however, made it clear that they are not inclined to entertain the prayer for linking Aadhar with social media accounts, but is only trying to navigate ways to curb online crime with the 
cooperation of social media companies.

On Wednesday, when the plea moved by Antony Clement Rubin came up for hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi representing Facebook, submitted that it would be a waste of time for the High Court to continue hearing the matter as the Apex Court has restrained the high court from passing any final order.
Opposing the submission, advocate-general Vijay Narayan contended that there is no impediment for the high court to continue the hearing as the SC has made it clear that the high courts can continue hearing the pleas though they shall not pass any final order.

