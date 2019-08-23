Home Cities Chennai

Chennai youth gets five-year jail for sexually assaulting six-year-old

On December 2019, the victim was playing outside when the convict called her to the common bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 24-year-old man near Thiruvanmiyur, a Mahila court here sentenced the man to undergo five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000.

Considering the physical and mental health of the victim, the court awarded the victim Rs 25000 as compensation to be paid by the State from the victim compensation fund. According to Special Public Prosecutor L Srilekha, the convict, P Narendra, an electrician, on December 5, 2016, sexually assaulted the girl by kissing and touching her inappropriately.

The victim’s family lived in a row house close to where the convict was running an electronics shop. On December 5, the victim was playing outside when the convict called her to the common bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Only after two days, the victim narrated the incident to her parents as she was threatened by the convict to not reveal the incident. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the All Women Police Station, Adyar, registered a case under section 6 of the POCSO Act for sexual assault.

Denying the allegations, the defence counsel raised doubts on the delay in filing a police complaint and also on account of the sudden demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, when all the shops were closed including the convict’s shop.

The defence counsel also submitted that there was previous enmity between the convict and the victim’s father Jeyapalan, over the purchase of a home theatre in which the accused was refused money and quarrelled over it.

Hearing both the sides, judge RN Manjula observed that during the time of occurrence, the child was below 12 years and the crime committed by the convict would come under aggravated sexual assault and a case under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

Whenever a person is charged with sexual assault, there should be a presumption that the accused had committed the same with culpable mental state. The criminal intention of the accused goes with his act unless it is proved that he had any other intention other than the criminal intention for committing the act. So his acts are proved to have been done only with sexual intention, the judge observed.

The judge also dismissed the arguments of the defence that the evidence provided did not have the strength to disprove the prosecution and hence, the presumption that has been drawn in favour of the prosecution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai youth jailed Chennai 2016 minor rape 2016 Chennai girl sexual assault P Narendra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp