Chennai's 'Route thala' tiff: Students execute surety bond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven students from Pachaiyappa’s college, including an alumnus, were made to execute a surety bond by the city police after allegedly creating nuisance in the bus they were travelling in.

The students signed a bond that stated that they won’t commit mistakes of this nature again, police said. The Kilpauk police let the boys off after a stern warning, after they sang songs and created ruckus, inconveniencing passengers in a public bus.

The Chennai City Police recently issued a statement, asking public to inform them of any incidents of vandalism, nuisance or attacks by students through their official social media accounts.

This statement was issued after a clash broke out between two groups of students from Pachaiyappa’s college, who had boarded a bus plying from Perambur to Thiruverkadu, in which they used weapons to attack each other in public to claim supremacy over the bus route.