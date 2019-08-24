Home Cities Chennai

Charter of demands: Six government doctors begin fast-unto-death in Chennai

The striking doctors stressed on their four-point charter of demands including pay hike, 50 per cent reservation for service doctors in PG courses.

Members of the Federation of Government Doctors Associations during the protest at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital

Members of the Federation of Government Doctors Associations during the protest at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six government doctors began fast-unto-death protest to stress on their four-point charter of demands including pay hike, 50 per cent reservation for service doctors in PG courses, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus on Friday. 

The members of the Federation of Government Doctors Association, also announced a one day-token strike on Tuesday.

The members, which comprised of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association and Government All Doctors Association, have been staging various protests for several months.

Speaking to Express, Dr A Ramalingam, member of Federation of Government Doctors Association said, “All members of the FOGDA across the State will hold a one day-token strike on August 27. We will boycott all other services expect emergency and casualty services. We have been demanding the implementation of Government Order 354, which envisages pay hike,” Dr Ramalingam said.

Dr Perumal Pillai, one of the doctors who began the fast unto death on Friday, said, “The government is reducing medical officers on the basis of Government Order 4D as per the Medical Council of India rules, instead of posting doctors based on patients’ loads in the hospitals. 

It also stopped counselling for PG service doctors posting which was in practice for the last 15 years.”

