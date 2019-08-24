Home Cities Chennai

Chennai girl Akshaya Navaneethan's journey from shame to fame

Akshaya is the only plus-size model from south India to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Akshaya Navaneethan

Akshaya Navaneethan

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Akhshaya Navaneethan was in class 12 when she had her first brush with bodyshaming in public. Her school teacher refused to cast her in a dance performance because she had a plus-sized body.

Despite being briefly upset, the spirited 16-year-old decided to move on. After joining college in 2013, Akhshaya stepped into the world of fashion. “I was new to the fashion industry. I was still the girl from school who used to oil her hair, wear a pair of jeans and kurta. I wasn’t conscious about my looks nor was I mindful of my wardrobe .During this phase, I noticed several people mock me for my choice of clothes and my body,” she shares.

Akshaya broke down, but she decided to rise from the ashes. “I told myself, ‘The way I look, or my size doesn’t define my beauty or potential. If I don’t feel confident about myself, how will others? I need to know who I am...everyone should be comfortable in their own skin.’ I accepted myself for what I am and started working towards becoming the best version of myself,” she says. Several hurdles and six years of dogged persistence later, she is a force to reckon with.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old auditioned to be part of the famous Lakme Fashion Week. Today, she is the first plus-size model to represent south India in the bi-annual fashion event. She will be walking for ace designer Rina Dhaka who has collaborated with aLL — The Plus Size Store to showcase the brand’s new couture line ‘ALL PRIMERO’. As Akhshaya prepares to sashay down the ramp on Sunday, one might expect her to be a bundle of nerves. But, she’s unflustered.

“I couldn’t make it to the earlier auditions because of financial and health-related constraints. This time, when I headed to the audition, my only aim was to interact with other gritty plus-size women and understand their stories. I was surprised when I learned that I was the first one to register. Though I was nervous, everyone there made me feel comfortable. It was an awakening experience,” shares Akhshaya, who moonlights as an emcee, soft skill trainer and motivational speaker. Designer Arulmozhi’s show in 2016 gave Akhshaya her big break. Recalling her first ramp walk, she says, “Though my stretch marks were visible, I didn’t hesitate to do it. After that show, many people started approaching me.”

Over the last few years, she has been using her social media platforms to promote body positivity and self-love. This year, she went the extra mile and shaved her head to promote other causes too. “It was a decision that put life in perspective. I donated my hair to cancer patients. I started flaunting the bald head look and the response I received was overwhelming. People suffering from body image issues — women whose husbands loathe them because of post-pregnancy weight gain, men who don’t feel body-positive — and youngsters, messaged me and thanked me for giving them the much-needed push. My friends — some even expectant mothers — decided to shave their head,” she shares.

Serendipitously, in May, when acclaimed photographer L Ramachandran was looking for a bald and plus-size model for his project Cosmic Divine, he spotted Akhshaya and she became the muse for the project. “It was exciting to work with such a renowned name. It was indeed a turning point,” she says. Thick, curvy, fluffy — no matter what moniker is attached to one’s body, Akhshaya says “it’s about owning the image”. “I feel it’s important that we connect with ourselves first as individuals. Self-confidence has been key to what I am now. ” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhshaya Navaneethan ALL PRIMERO Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Body shaming Chennai girl Lakme Fashion Week plus sized model
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp