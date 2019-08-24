Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Peripheral Road gets CRZ clearance from union environment ministry  

State highways department is fast-tracking the process of diversion of forest lands on the outskirts of Chennai.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

For representational purpose only.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ambitious Chennai Peripheral Road project has received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from Union Environment Ministry.

Now, State highways department is fast-tracking the process of diversion of forest lands on the outskirts of Chennai, besides private land acquisition for commencement of road construction that will form a huge ring around the city connecting Mahabalipuram in the south and Ennore in the north.

Measuring 133.381 km, the proposed road will connect in between Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbadur, Tiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal and Kattupalli. It will join four national highways and eight state highways that criss-cross Chennai and its suburbs and hence help decongest the highways leading to Chennai and its ports.

(The map shows the approved alignment of the peripheral road as given in the DPR by Tamil Nadu Highways Department |Source- TNHD) 

A senior official in Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation said the proposed road will compliment Outer Ring Road that connects Vandalur and Tiruvallur-Ponneri-Panchetti Road in Minjur. This road will connect all the major radial roads including four National Highways and Ennore and Kattupalli Ports and is expected to accelerate industrial and economic growth of the State. "As a whole, formation of peripheral road will save travel time/distance of bypass-able traffic and improve Port connectivity. It will also help container movement from the southern districts," said the official.

The project has been in the pipeline for last few years and in August 2018 State Environment Impact Assessment Authority gave its clearance. Post Expert Appraisal Committee recommendation, Union environment ministry on August 5, 2019 gave the CRZ clearance with certain conditions.

Official documents shows CRZ clearance was mandated as the project road will cross two rivers - Cooum and Kosasthalaiyar - and a number of tanks, channels, nallahs, backwaters, Buckingham canal etc. Bridges are proposed for these waterway crossings. The project also requires diversion of 10.23 hectares of forest land falling in three reserve forests, including Mannur reserve forest (0.28 ha), Thirutteri reserve forest (1.86 ha) and Sengundram reserve forest (8.09 ha).

Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) officials told Express that the diversion of forest land was in progress. The length of project road within CRZ area is about 2.762 km
covering about 82.64 hectares.

There are 4,797 trees falling within the project corridor, of which 2,168 trees will be retained (in medians and roadsides), as suggested by State Environment Assessment Committee (SEAC). The remaining 2,629 trees will be transplanted. A total of 802 buildings are likely to be demolished.

Considering possible negative impact of the project on environment, the ministry imposed several conditions on State highways department. Mangrove afforestation, uninterrupted flow of natural tidal waters, monitoring of water quality in the Ennore creek are some of the conditions. The total project is estimated to be Rs 11,528 crore, which includes the land acquisition cost of Rs 4,855 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai peripheral road project coastal regulation zone Union Environment ministry Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation Outer Ring Road
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp