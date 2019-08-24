Home Cities Chennai

Gold, saffron, iPhones worth Rs 52.51 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Acting on a tip-off, three passengers who arrived from various international destinations were stopped for a check.

Published: 24th August 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: Gold, Iranian saffron, premium mobile phones, smartwatches and cigarettes worth Rs 52.51 lakh were seized at the city airport on Saturday, Customs authorities said.

Acting on a tip-off, three passengers who arrived from various international destinations were stopped for a check, which yielded gold weighing 937 gm worth Rs 36.51 lakh that was concealed in their rectum.

In another incident, another passenger, arriving from Dubai, was intercepted and five iPhones, smart watches, saffrons and cigarettes valued at Rs 16 lakh were confiscated from him a press release said here.

Further investigation was on, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai airport Gold smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp