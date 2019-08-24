Gold, saffron, iPhones worth Rs 52.51 lakh seized at Chennai airport

By PTI

CHENNAI: Gold, Iranian saffron, premium mobile phones, smartwatches and cigarettes worth Rs 52.51 lakh were seized at the city airport on Saturday, Customs authorities said.

Acting on a tip-off, three passengers who arrived from various international destinations were stopped for a check, which yielded gold weighing 937 gm worth Rs 36.51 lakh that was concealed in their rectum.

In another incident, another passenger, arriving from Dubai, was intercepted and five iPhones, smart watches, saffrons and cigarettes valued at Rs 16 lakh were confiscated from him a press release said here.

Further investigation was on, it said.