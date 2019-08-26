Home Cities Chennai

Glitter, glamour and grace at Koskii  

There’s a new shopping landmark on Cathedral Road — a glittering, glamorous and graceful one at that.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The store is located on Cathedral Road  R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There’s a new shopping landmark on Cathedral Road — a glittering, glamorous and graceful one at that. Bengaluru-based occasion and bridal wear brand Koskii launched its first store in the city with a fashion show featuring pieces from the collection, on Saturday. 

With plush and pleasing interiors spread over different levels, customers have enough room to admire their exquisite collection. With a strong legacy in textiles that spans a hundred years, Koskii is looking to establish a national footprint as the occasion wear brand of choice for women. Koskii, meaning ‘girl’ in the Nawayati language, offers classic pieces that have a rich traditional aesthetic and simplistic elegance. 

“Opening a store in Chennai was a natural choice,” said Umar Akhter, COO of Koskii. “We have always had a continuous inflow of customers from Chennai who would drive down to our store in Bengaluru as they could not find this kind of a collection here. Even from a cultural perspective, both Bengaluru and Chennai are south Indian cities and we didn’t feel Chennai would be any different as south Indians are also shopping for different occasions like haldi, mehendi, sangeet, etc.” 

Be it festive or wedding collections, Koskii has a line-up to suit every discerning taste and budget. “We pride ourselves in being a brand that provides affordable and value-for-money clothing, but provide the experience of a luxury brand,” he said. “Through word-of-mouth, people are recognising that this is a luxury brand which they can afford. We have regular salwar suits from `1,500 onwards to `15,000-`20,000 and bridal lehengas from `10,000 to `2 lakh.

One of the unique features of our store is that we display our collection on the floor. That’s why we call it a walk-in-wardrobe as customers can see, feel and interact with the collection.” They have also curated clothes and tailor-made them for occasions. “For instance, for the sangeet where people are going to be dancing, we’ve kept in mind that the high-end bridal collections are not heavy, so we have outfits with loose sleeves or sleeveless,” he said.

For the season ahead, Koskii’s collection comprises breathtaking creations in elegant pastel shades. Embellished with thread work, beadwork, cutdana, zari, zardozi and mirror work, the creations are sure to make heads turn.The diverse collections also boast creations handpicked from textile, weaving and karigari centres across India. The intricately designed and embroidered masterpieces tell tales of skill, effort, patience and imagination while employing age-old techniques rooted in tradition.  

“When I came back to India from Singapore to start Koskii, I was saddened with the way brides were depicted in bridal wear campaigns — a gorgeous woman sitting in a ghunghat. But the woman of today is sitting in the board room, an entrepreneur and so much more. Our brand is for the woman who is out there, the girl of today and the girl of tomorrow,” said Umar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cathedral Road Koskii  
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp