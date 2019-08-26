Home Cities Chennai

The record-breaking rider

Injuries and family committments did not stop Kalaivani J from riding 2,000 km, without a break, to enter the India Book of Records

Published: 26th August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: D Sampathkumar

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Zipping through the highway, firmly seated on her motorbike, Kalaivani J is the embodiment of determination. The 42-year-old, mother of one, recently set the record for the longest ride in a single sitting, covering 2,300 km from Chennai to Pune on her trusty vehicle.

Kickstarting her passion
Her first brush with riding was in her village Cheyyar near Kancheepuram, when she was 12 years old. Jumping onto her father’s motorcycle, she used to zoom through the streets, completing errands for her mother. “I was a tomboy when I was younger. I loved motorbikes and biking. My father was supportive. The joke around the house was that friends came to see me after school, only to find that the motorcycle and I were missing,” said Kalaivani.

It was only three years ago when Kalaivani decided to take up riding seriously. After her marriage, her husband always supported her passions. Kalaivani was stirred to join The Bajaj Avenger Club in the city. She then bought herself a Bajaj Avenger 220CC Groove. With the assistance of fellow club members, she learned maintenance and upkeep of the bike.

Setting a record
Upon hearing her love for motorbikes, her colleague at the law firm suggested that she try to set a record for the longest bike ride by a woman. “I saw that the record set for the longest bike ride by a woman was only 1,600 km. I had never done any long-distance riding before. My longest ride was only 700 km. But I was intrigued to do it. Well, I’m the type of person who cannot sit around waiting once I get an idea,” she laughed.

In June this year, she conducted her first test ride to Vijayawada. The trip revealed a lot to her about long-distance riding. “As a woman, you need to be extra careful when you take bio-breaks, that is, bathroom breaks. I had to make sure I was safe. You cannot stop for anything, and you have to maintain a certain speed limit always,” she said. Later that month, she decided to take a test ride to Nagpur. “My club members were incredibly helpful.

They organised with the club members from other cities that I would be stopping by, so that my trip would be smooth. They also took care of my son while I was away,” she said. This test run failed as her motorbike began to run into some technical difficulties in between. She returned to Chennai, not defeated, but with the knowledge to succeed the next time.

She also decided to make some adjustments to her initial route. Finally, on the morning of her record-breaking ride, she went to a temple and prayed to Saibaba. Renewed with confidence, she embarked on her 2,000-km ride to Pune at 4 am. Halfway through the ride, she fell off the bike, injuring her foot. She ignored the pain and got back on. She completed the ride at 10 pm the next day and set the record.

Women and vehicles
Upon reaching home, the realisation did not sink in until she received the email from the India Book of Records, which she then excitedly showed her family and friends from the club. Thrilled, she has her sights set on the next ride.

But the record is not the only thing Kalaivani has broken – gender roles too, lay smashed on the floor. “There is nothing a woman cannot do. We can do anything a man can. People may say we are not supposed to do certain things, but let them say it. You decide what you want to do, not someone else,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalaivani J rider motorbike
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp