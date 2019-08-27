Army soldier kills colleague in Chennai camp, commits suicide 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An army personnel has allegedly shot dead one of his colleagues and later committed suicide using the same rifle in the Army quarters at Pallavaram in south Chennai. Police sources said the incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday and the two soldiers had personal animosity between them

It is said that a heated argument took place between Havildar Praveen Kumar and rifleman Jaikusheer on Monday night. "At around 3 am on Tuesday morning, Jaikusheer entered Praveen Kumar bedroom and shot him with the rifle. Later he shot himself and committed suicide," said a police source.

Havildar Parveen Kumar Joshi, 39, from Dehradun in Uttrakhand was staying on the first floor of the camp. His rifleman Jagseer Singh, 22, from Punjab was on night duty on the floor. When Parveen Kumar was on night rounds from 2 am to 4 am, he found Jagseer Singh to be lazy and not alert.

Praveen Kumar had allegedly given him punishment and went to bed. At around 5 am Jagseer Singh entered the room with an INSAS automatic rifle and fired three bullets in Praveen Kumar's chest. Hearing the sound of people from the camp rushing to the room he turned the weapons towards his stomach and fired three rounds.

Both the bodies were kept in the Military hospital in Pallavaram and shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for post mortem.

