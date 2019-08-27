Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation school students to soon get 22-yard cricket pitch

City corporation school students are to soon get their first 22 yard-cricket pitch at the Nungambakkam boys higher secondary school. 

Published: 27th August 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City corporation school students will soon get their first 22 yard-cricket pitch in the premises of Nungambakkam boys higher secondary school. Officials said that corporation school students from the neighbouring areas like Valluvarkottam and Teynampet may also use the pitch from 6.30 am to 8.30 am. “Those who are ready to travel to Nungambakkam to play, may do so,” said a senior corporation official.

The students will be coached by trainers from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). “We are planning to tie up with SDAT so the students have access to professional coaching,” the official said. The estimate for the construction of the pitch is being prepared, said a Corporation official in zone 9 (Teynampet). 

While it is to be constructed through corporation funds, the city corporation is also planning to construct two more pitches- in one of the Corporation schools in North Chennai and South Chennai, each, through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds. “The schools which will get the pitch, have not been decided yet. The list of schools are being reviewed,” said the official.

