Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro rail increases frequency of trains in all corridors

As over one lakh people now commute by metro rail services in Chennai, the management has decided to increase its frequency of trains during weekdays.

Published: 27th August 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Image of Chennai metro used for representational purpose (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cater to its expanding patronage, Chennai Metro Rail has increased the frequency of trains in all corridors part of the functional phase one metro rail project.

Trains will be plying according to the new timings in peak and non-peak hours from Monday (Aug 26) onwards. Previously, there was a train for every seven minutes in the blue line and every 14 mins in the green line.

Every five minute trains will be playing in the blue corridor from Washermanpet to Airport via LIC. Whereas in the green corridor from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and Inter-corridor from Chennai Central to Airport, trains will be available every 10 minutes during the peak hours 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays.   

In the non-peak hours, trains services will be available every seven mins during non-peak hours in the blue line, every 14 mins in the green line and along the inter connecting corridor.

In the case of holidays and during weekends, train services will run as per the old schedule said press release from Chennai Metro Rail. "Metro Train services will be available seven minutes in the blue line, every 14 mins in the green line and in the Inter connecting corridor," added the release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail Chennai Metro frequency Chennai Metro timings Chennai Metro services
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp