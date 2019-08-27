Chennai Metro rail increases frequency of trains in all corridors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cater to its expanding patronage, Chennai Metro Rail has increased the frequency of trains in all corridors part of the functional phase one metro rail project.

Trains will be plying according to the new timings in peak and non-peak hours from Monday (Aug 26) onwards. Previously, there was a train for every seven minutes in the blue line and every 14 mins in the green line.

Every five minute trains will be playing in the blue corridor from Washermanpet to Airport via LIC. Whereas in the green corridor from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and Inter-corridor from Chennai Central to Airport, trains will be available every 10 minutes during the peak hours 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays.

In the non-peak hours, trains services will be available every seven mins during non-peak hours in the blue line, every 14 mins in the green line and along the inter connecting corridor.

In the case of holidays and during weekends, train services will run as per the old schedule said press release from Chennai Metro Rail. "Metro Train services will be available seven minutes in the blue line, every 14 mins in the green line and in the Inter connecting corridor," added the release.