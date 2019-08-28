Chennai man gets life in jail for killing four and having sex with them

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for killing four women, including a minor, and having sexual intercourse with their bodies. The incident happened three years ago.

According to the case details, Jaya (name changed) and her three daughters were living in Palani till she met the convict Chinnaraj. The duo fell in love, and Jaya deserted her husband and moved to Chennai with Chinnaraj and her three daughters.

The relationship soured within a few months as Chinnaraj demanded that Jaya allow him to marry her youngest daughter, a minor. The couple had frequent fights over the matter, and on June 20, 2016, Chinnaraj stabbed all four to death.

He is then said to have had sexual intercourse with their corpses, and stayed with the decomposed bodies for at least three days. Police were alerted after neighbours found foul smell emanating from the house. Chinnaraj was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 20,000.