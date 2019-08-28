Four arrested after gold worth Rs 1.4 crore seized at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested in two separate incidents as Air Intelligence Unit sleuths of the Customs department foiled a bid to smuggle 3.5 kg gold worth Rs 1.40 crore at Chennai airport. On Tuesday, Abdul Munaf (45) of Ramanathapuram and Askarali (39) of Pudukottai were intercepted. Total gold weighing 1.41 kg worth Rs 56.36 lakh was recovered from them. Both were arrested.

On Monday, Kalandar Ali (24) of Ramanathapuram and Sulthan Syed Ibrahim (32) and Askar Ali (26), both of Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Sharjah were intercepted. After extraction by heat treatment, three ingots of gold weighing 1.53 kg valued at Rs 59.6 lakh were recovered from their rectum. One of the passengers was arrested.

In another case on Monday, AIU Officers intercepted Sabeer Khan (24) of Sivaganga. Three bundles of gold in rubbery material were found concealed in his rectum. On extraction by heat treatment, one ingot of gold weighing 587 gm valued at Rs 23.64 lakh was recovered. The passenger was arrested.