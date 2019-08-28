Solar power plant set up on roof of CMBT metro station in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To promote use of green energy, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed and commissioned a 100 KWp solar power plant on the rooftop of the CMBT metro station on Monday.

Till now, CMRL has installed a total of 5.2 MW capacity of solar power plants in metro stations and Koyambedu depot. Their target is to install up to 8MW by the year end. This is expected to produce 1,16,80,000 units of solar energy, which will in turn, largely reduce carbon emissions.

These solar plant projects were executed under Zero Capital Investment by CMRL and are based on the model under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Scheme on monthly tariff basis, said a CMRL release.

In January 2019, CMRL installed a 380 KWp solar power plant on the roofs of two-and four-wheeler parking sheds at three Metro stations at Anna Nagar East, Pachaiyappa’s College and Nehru Park. In November 2018, CMRL had installed a 1,120-KWp solar rooftop at two elevated Metro stations - Alandur and St Thomas Mount - and in the ground areas of Koyambedu station.

Similarly in October 2018, 103-KWp solar systems in the ancillary buildings of four underground Metro stations - Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East and Shenoy Nagar - were installed.