Inter-department rows need to end: Former ICF Chennai official

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has urged the Railway Board Chairman to end the inter-departmental conflicts so as create a conducive atmosphere for building Train 18.

Subhranshu, who is at present a Chief Administrative Officer, Rail Wheel Plant, Bela in Bihar played a crucial role in designing and manufacturing the train 18 rake during his stint as PCME, ICF.

Questioned about irregularities and favouritism in bidding for manufacturing train 18, Subhranshu denied the allegations and claimed that no company was shown undue favour.