Taking toys seriously

Retail group Tablez launched its second store of global retail brand Toys“R”Us (TRU) at The Marina Mall in Egatoor on Thursday.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The second Toys“R”Us store was opened on Thursday

By Express News Service

Retail group Tablez launched its second store of global retail brand Toys“R”Us (TRU) at The Marina Mall in Egatoor on Thursday. The new store was inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Tablez, with dignitaries and guests. “Success at our other TRU stores across India and Chennai meant that it is the right moment to open at The Marina Mall,” he said. “We believe that children can still have good experiences with toys in physical stores and we are sure they will feel right at home with all the unique experiences that are synonymous with Toys “R” Us.”

Spread across an area of 10,500 square feet, the store offers a full range of toys for children between the ages of three to 11 years and has a dedicated section for each category of toys. The store will sell everything from action figures to dolls, collectibles, pretend and play, remotecontrolled cars, blasters, compounds and an extensive assortment of ride-on along with many more toys. Youngsters can also get a wide range of sporting toys and sporting equipment. Kids can also find educational toys, arts and crafts, books, games and puzzles in the learning category section.

The store also houses Babies“R”Us, which is a must-visit for expectant moms and young parents, and offers a full range of products from diapers, food, to wipes that a parent needs to nurture infants. The store stocks baby goods like travel and safety, baby gear, infant care and has curated apparel from Carter’s and OshKosh which are exclusive brands of Babies“R”Us. A crowd-pulling factor especially among the kids is Geoffrey the giraffe, who is the official mascot for Toys“R”Us. The opening of the store also brings Geoffrey’s Great Toy Party, which will be held today. Additionally, Toys”R”Us offers a unique programme of Geoffrey’s Birthday Club at the store.

A concept of giving kids a unique experience in their birthday month upon enroling with Toys“R”Us. The club includes special birthday parties, attractive offers, games, cake cutting, and engagement activities. There are also a number of exciting launch offers and category-wise offers available at the store that can be availed.

