UoM to start skill development courses

University of Madras is all set to launch short-term skill development courses to make students of Government Arts and Science Colleges more employable.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy told Express that at least nine courses in six different skill sectors will be offered. “The courses will be launched in one month for students of 14 Government Arts and Science Colleges affiliated to the university”, he said. “Keeping in mind the present-day need of the industry, the courses have been prepared to enhance the skills of students.”

The courses will be provided free of cost to students, he said. 
The Vice-Chancellor said the entire course expenditure will be fully met by the university from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) II grant of Rs 7.5 crore. The grant is provided at  60:40 ratio by ministry of human resource development and Tamil Nadu government respectively. The sum will also be utilised to train faculty members of colleges to ensure they teach the courses properly.

University officials said each course will be of three months duration, which includes 130 hours of theory and practical classes. Besides, students will also undergo internship in a company or industry. “The courses have been designed in a manner to provide utmost industry exposure to the students and hone their creativity skills,” said a senior faculty member of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said the skill development courses will be additional courses for students and it will be taught to them without affecting their regular programmes. Students interested in the course will have to attend additional two hours of classes per day. “After seeing the response of students for the courses, we will plan about adding more courses,” said a senior varsity official.

The courses which will be offered by the university are Non- destructive testing and chemical treatment course under Material Testing, Tally ERP9 and GST filing under Business and Commerce sector.
In media and entertainment sector, courses like film and photograph editing techniques and graphics designs will be offered while in IT- ITES sector, course on fundamentals of Tamil computing (Tamil & Tamil medium students)  and Cyber Security Digital Forensic and Ethical Hacking will be provided. Courses on health care analysis and religious tourism will also be offered.

Tech Development Centre at IIT-M

Chennai: The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), the first-of-its-kind research and development centre, was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Research Park on Friday. A statement issued by the institute said the centre would offer solutions for developing advanced technologies in capital goods manufacturing sector with the collaboration of industrial partners. AR Sihag, secretary to the Department of Heavy Industry, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Bhaskar Ramamurthi,  IIT-M director. The AMTDC is an example of the industry-academia-government collaboration to solve complex problems and this can set the Indian manufacturing sector on a higher growth trajectory, the statement added. 

