Chennai metro to be first in country to offer free movies, music on trains

CMRL will offer content in four languages -- Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Passengers will have to download an app on their phones to access it.

CMRL

Image of Chennai Metro used for representational purpose (File Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Online Desk

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to launch a mobile app to provide free movies, music and TV shows to commuters on trains. The service is expected to be launched between the end of March and early April.

CMRL would be the first metro rail service in the country to have such an entertainment system inside trains which offers content in four languages - Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Passengers will have to download the app on their phones.

The project's trial run is in progress and CMRL has started installing servers at all the stations and trains. Once the app is downloaded, users will be connected to these servers from which the content will be distributed.

The content made available on the servers will be updated almost every day, a TOI report quoted a CMRL official as saying.

According to media reports, CMRL is set to launch dynamic maps in place of the current ones which only display the upcoming stations. The new maps would show the route commuters are travelling through and the subsequent stations. 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in December last year had offered loan assistance of Rs 20,196 crore for the 52.01 km phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail project. It is aimed at extending metro rail connectivity between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur (35.67 km) and from Madhavaram to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) (16.34 km).

