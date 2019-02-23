Home Cities Chennai

A colourful Post-Apocalyptic World vs a Zombie Battle Arena

The game has some cool new FPS stealth moves to take down unique enemies with varied difficulty levels.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The ideal, non-pandering gaming update this week is based on an extension of my bias towards the Assassins’ Creed series — appreciation for Ubisoft a very looking-forward-to attitude of their latest Far Cry game that released last week. Far Cry New Dawn is a sequel of Far Cry 5. It is set in a disconcertingly colourful post-apocalyptic universe (there are a lot of flowers), with a surprisingly bountiful range of weaponry (who knew there would be so many crossbows that most of humanity would leave behind).

The game has some cool new FPS stealth moves to take down unique enemies with varied difficulty levels. The tiniest of details make the story mode intriguing. For example, the fact that ‘Ethanol’ is an important resource in this universe (reminiscent of Whale Oil in Dishonored), and even the simple task of purchasing maps from Cartographers. They’ve mastered the art of weaving a cool new story on a universe that we’re familiar with. It’s a hard competition this week: zombie kill karma vs an Ethanol hunt.

PUBG Mobile came up with its Zombie update, finally — and some of us who didn’t see leaked beta playthroughs were thoroughly surprised by the new mode. The zombie mode is quite unpredictable, and scary at points. With the undead monsters spawning unexpectedly at every corner, and all our concentration exhausted in dealing with them, there is lesser possibility of you encountering other actual players in the vicinity.

Apart from the constant running away from nearby prowlers, there’s the added challenge of defeating the ‘boss’ zombie — which a huge leap from shooting a Level 1 goon with no powers directly to a stone-throwing, fast running, un-snipeable boulder. We don’t have infinite ammo, PUBG developers! The new flamethrower is an interesting addition, but it would be nice to have it last a little longer, too. What is assured though, is a thrilling few minutes. This might just be the best major update in the game so far.

