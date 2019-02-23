Home Cities Chennai

Apollo doctors perform bypass surgery with robotic assistance

Dr MM Yousuf (second from R) interacting with J MAlliga (63), who underwent ‘minimally invasive robotic hybrid revascul-arisation surgery’ at Apollo Hospital | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully performed a minimally invasive robotic hybrid revascularisation surgery, a procedure that combines minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting surgery and angiography stenting procedure with robotic assistance, on a woman aged 63 from Chennai.
According to doctors, J Malliga from Ambattur was brought to the hospital on February 18 with worsening chest pain.

“She had blocks in two major blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. She also had blocks in other vessels The conventional procedure to such severe blocks is bypass surgery. We have to open the chest bone. The patient also needs at least three months rest; also has risk of wound infection and normal life is affected,” said MM Yusuf, hospital’s cardiothoracic surgeon specialising in minimally invasive cardiac surgery.

“In minimally invasive robotic hybrid revascularisation, we did bypass surgery for major blocks just by making around 3cm incision on her chest under the breast and the artery grafting was performed with robotic assistance. So, the next day, the patient could walk. In this procedure, there is no blood loss, also precision is more,” he said.

The patient is diabetic for 15 years and has high blood pressure. Since she has multiple blocks, this new procedure was recommended. “This procedure is suitable for diabetics with multiple blocks. If we do stenting for such blocks, there are chances of recurring of blocks,” said Damodharan, senior consultant cardiologist of hospital.

