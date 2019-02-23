Fatal attraction 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Traffic signboards no longer serve their intended purpose as most signages built across the city are dominated by advertisements, so much so that important traffic symbols including ‘Go Slow’, ‘No Parking’, ‘Speedbreaker Ahead’, and ‘No U- turn’ become invisible.

Space misuse

According to norms set by city police, on a traffic signboard, the sign or the message must occupy 70 per cent of the frame, while advertisement can occupy the remaining 30 per cent only. But in reality, these norms are blatantly being ignored. “Once when I was crossing Choolaimedu signal, a signboard under the signal said ‘Take U-turn’. Just below this sign on the same board, it said take right to reach a private hospital in 500 metres. It is extremely confusing for us to see such distractions when we drive in heavy traffic,” said Ananthram M, a motorist.

After the Chennai police went on a spree to install CCTV camera in the city, traffic signboards with 90 per cent of its frame filled with advertisements remain hung from the poles on top of which cameras are set-up. Express found two such spots — one along Royapettah High Road opposite Express Avenue and another along GST Road from Chromepet railway station to Chromepet government hospital.

Private interests

Police said that based on the location where signage is going to be set up, permission from state highways, Chennai Corporation or private owners is sought. Due to lack of funds with the police department, the work of setting up signboards is outsourced to private establishments, who then wish to popularise their brand name. “Traffic officials need to monitor these signages in their respective jurisdictions. As this is often not done regularly, such problems arise. Maximum space must be allotted to the traffic symbol only,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Activists say that as the Madras High Court order banned the setting up of hoardings and banners, private retail companies, hospitals, commercial brands have now taken this alternate route to popularise their products or services. “There is heavy competition in the advertising field due to less space and high demand. Also, within a five-kilometre radius of a commercial establishment, such traffic signs with that company’s advertisement multiples double-fold.

Such a case can be found outside Saravana Stores in Chromepet,” said David Manohar, a resident of Pallavaram and member of civic group Arappor Iyakkam. Experts in the advertising field said that though such advertisements should be removed from an important communication system such as traffic signs, it has become unavoidable in our existing culture.

“As a private company is paying for their signages, advertisers have to work according to the client’s specifications. And the company will only try to push for maximum presence, so the message is shrunk and advertisements are blown in size. Also, the quality of these boards will not be up to the mark hence they need to be replaced frequently, again increasing opportunities for outdoor advertising,” said Charlie E, co-founder and creative lead at Smudge Design, a web designing company.