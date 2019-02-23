Soak in sustainable beauty

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mint eucalyptus shampoo butter, vitamin hair serum, sunscreen hydrogels, and, aloe vera soaps — these are only a handful among the umpteen options that will be available at an upcoming souk in the city. Organised by the city-based Vaer Organic Store, the sustainable cosmetic marketplace will offer organic, sustainable and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare.

The basic idea behind the market is to focus on cosmetics alone. Products from round 11 handpicked brands from different cities will be showcased. If you’re keen to switch over from chemical products to nature-friendly alternatives, then this is the right place to visit. Skincare, lip care, essential oils, body care, scrubs, lipsticks — name it, and you will be spoilt for choices. “Nowadays, people know and understand the long-lasting effects of chemicals used in cosmetics.

With this in mind, we wanted to have an event which focuses on the wellness effects of using natural ingredients in cosmetics. The reason behind using the ingredients is also explained and reiterated by the participating brands. We are hosting companies from across India showcasing their products along with free samplers and facials,” said Sriram N, owner of Vaer Organics, a five-year-old shop.

The brands expected to showcase their products at the souk are Amayra Organics from Dehradun, Raw Earth, Tulir and Jullaahaa from Chennai, Organic Harvest from New Delhi, Naturma from Mumbai, Rustic Art and Soul Tree from Bengaluru, Wild Ideas from Tiruvannamalai, and Azafran from Ahmedabad. “We’ve been planning this for a month.

The purchased products will be packed in cloth bags keeping in mind the ban of single-use plastic. We also hope to organise a market once a month for people in the sustainable line and those looking for greener options,” he said. The souk will be held today at The ARTery, Royapettah. For details, call: 9884169869