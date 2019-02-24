3 fire mishaps in 24 hours, no casualties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three separate fire incidents were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. No casualties were reported.

A minor fire broke out at the new Secretariat building where the State’s multi-specialty hospital is functioning, on Anna Salai on Friday evening. A staff who noticed the smoke alerted fire and rescue department.

Another fire broke out at a hotel situated on the second floor at First Avenue, Anna Nagar East. The hotel staff managed to escape. In another incident, a fire broke out at the TNEB office situated at Durga Nagar at Tambaram.