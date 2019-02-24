Three-month-old baby falls out of auto driven by father, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-month-old baby boy was killed after the mother and child reportedly fell out of an autorickshaw near Konnur High Road at Ayanavaram on Friday night. The auto was being driven by the child’s father.

Police said that three-month-old Yogesh Raj was travelling in the auto with his parents — 35-year-old Velan and 28-year-old Archana. The couple had got married one and half years ago. The family resides at SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam. Velan is an autorickshaw driver.

“On Friday night at around 10.30, the family was going to Archana’s parents’ house in Teynampet. Velan was driving the vehicle and as they reached Konnur High Road junction, a two-wheeler rider overtook the autorickshaw from the right side,” said the investigation officer.

The biker skid and fell right in front of the autorickshaw. To avoid running over the biker, Velan hit the brakes suddenly. “Archana, who was holding the baby, and sitting in the back seat, fell out of the autorickshaw, along with the child,” added the officer.

The baby sustained injuries on his head and face. Passersby who witnessed the accident immediately rushed the child to the Egmore Children’s Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours of Saturday. Archana sustained minor injuries and was treated at the government hospital. Later, the body of the child was shifted to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

The Anna Nagar traffic investigations police have registered a case against Velan and further investigations are on.