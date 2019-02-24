Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University's mobile app wins 1.25 lakh USD prize

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University’s learning app, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Barbara Bush Foundation’s Adult Literacy XPRIZE competition. It has been awarded 1.25 lakh USD for winning the first round of the competition, said a press release.

Amrita is one of the four teams which demonstrated significant improvement in language skills in both, Native Speakers (NS) and English as a Second Language (ESL) learners during a 12-month test period. The competition will now move on to the next phase – the Communities Challenge – wherein the final four apps will be scaled up to enrol one million users across the US.

The Amrita Learning App was developed by an 18-member team from the university’s Center for Research in Advanced Technologies for Education. The app is available for free on the Google Play Store.