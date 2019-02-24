Candlelight vigil in memory of jawans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colours of Glory, Chennai Trust and S Foundation is to hold a prayer meeting-cum-candlelight vigil on February 24 to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans in Pulwama district on February 14 and in praying for the families and friends of the martyred soldiers.

The meeting will be held at Olcott Memorial HS School, Besantnagar (opposite Rajaji Bhavan) from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Colours of Glory was formed with an interest to find a firm place for our armed forces in people’s hearts and minds. The country remains barely conscious of its prowess in arms and glorious military heritage.

The foundation seeks to fill the gap by promoting awareness of India’s proud military heritage, while popularising literature and art forms with a military theme, opening vistas of military tourism, and memorialising battles and war heroes, a release said.

‘S’ Foundation is a charitable institution, which loves and cherishes patriotic values. It loves and cherishes in the armed forces and would like to share the values of the forces and educate and imbibe those values in young children, the release said.