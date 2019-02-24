Land of 300 units at SIDCO estate still poromboke

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: More than 300 industrial units in Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) land at Guindy are functioning without patta as the district administration is allegedly delaying in changing the classification of the land from government ‘poromboke’ to industrial estate.

Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association president K V Kanakabaram told Express that pattas were not given despite the revenue secretary R Venkatesan writing to the Commissioner of Land Administration on May 8, 2015 to give instructions to the district collector under whose jurisdiction the industrial estate comes for changing the classification of land.

According to documents available with Express, the managing director of SIDCO has highlighted to the revenue secretary that classification of lands in SIDCO Industrial Estate is mentioned as government ‘poromboke’ in the Taluk A register and in the enjoyment column it is mentioned as ‘industrial estates’.

It is learnt that the revenue secretary had asked the land administration officials to reclassify the land as government industrial estate instead of ‘poromboke, Adheenam, kulam, kuttai’, etc. “However, that has not been done and we have been denied pattas,” says Kanakambaram.

Interestingly, on December 20, 2018, SIDCO has written to the Industries Commissioner that during the review meeting on April 16, 2018 a proposal has been sent to the Commissioner of Land administration and action was being undertaken.

It is learnt the proposal was sent to the Guindy tahsildar requesting him to take action for changing the classification and the proposal is now with the district collector, he says.

When Express tried to contact the district collector, he did not respond, while a top revenue official said he would look into the matter. Kanakambaram said patta is vital for industrial units at Guindy to survive as the bank demands only patta to sanction them loan.

