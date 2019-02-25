Home Cities Chennai

A night at the Opera

On Friday evening, the Museum Theatre, Egmore, was packed with an audience comprising music lovers, art connoisseurs, and musicians.

Published: 25th February 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Festival of Opera was held on Thursday and Friday  Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday evening, the Museum Theatre, Egmore, was packed with an audience comprising music lovers, art connoisseurs, and musicians. People from varied backgrounds had gathered to attend The Festival of Opera — a two-day opera performance held on Thursday and Friday. It was an effort to bring opera to the city, Chromatics, a city-based ensemble of 12 young, talented and qualified singers, and two pianists put together a soul-stirring concert.

“It’s called the Festival of Opera because we covered the time period of opera music from baroque to classical to romantic. It is a not-so-popular genre among Chennaiites. For the first time, we have attempted a combination of acting and singing. So, the orchestra was also limited. The musical pieces performed were all popular compositions by international legends. The singers need to be technically equipped to pull it off. It’s a stepping stone for all the aspirants here to make it big in this musical form. I feel proud of them,” said Augustine Paul, choral conductor and teacher, while addressing the audience. The artistic director of the show was Amrita Fredrick.

Chromatics is the brainchild of Augustine who holds a Licentiate with Trinity College. The singers in the band have diplomas from Trinity College, London. Each one is active in the field of music and takes classical music seriously. Chromatics stages concerts of Arias and art songs, showcasing individual voices through Arias from operas, oratorios, lieder and Italian art songs. “We had a different repertoire on Thursday.

The highlight of that evening was The Magic Flute by Mozart — a 30-minute performance. The audience was a mixed bag — ardent opera followers who knew better than we did, and first-timers who encouraged us. The troupe had a combination of voices — sopranos, tenors and basses. Without which we couldn’t have been able to pull off the a capella portion. I’m confident that there will be more numbers in the audience next time,” said Augustine.

In the two-hour performance on Friday, there were six lieder (solo voices with piano as accompaniment), and four operas — Xerxes by Handel, La Cenerentola by Rossini, Carmen by Bizet, and Fidelio by Beethoven. The group performances accompanied by acts kept the audience engaged. Be it the classic costumes, the capella, the facial expressions and the choice of compositions — the whole experience was magical. The audience encouraged the artistes with hoots and cheers.

Six lieder, four operas
The two-hour performance on Friday featured famous opera tunes of Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Bizet, Rossini, and Verdi. There were six lieder and four operas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp