Bring a spring in your step at the Duchess Spring Fest on March 1

CHENNAI: The first edition of the Duchess Spring Fest by the Duchess Club will be held on March 1 from 10 am to 9 pm at Savera Hotel. The fest will feature an array of crafted and curated products ranging from ensembles, accessories, jewellery and home-style products from New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“Spring is a season of freshness and is the time when fashionistas shop for destination weddings, vacations abroad and for resort holidays.

With Zingbi as our branding sponsor, the exhibitors at the event include Vummidi Anjaneyulu Jewels, famous for their handcrafted polka and diamond jewellery, Priyanjoli for contemporary aesthetic designs, Charrvis for pure cotton ensembles and saris, Reina for eco-friendly collection of apparels, Grey Dot for fusion wear, Vallika for elegant block-printed saris, Tohl for leather bags and accessories, Ozel for pastel pretty potlis and clutches, and Tinge for custom-made designer accessories among many others,” said Rathi Nilakantan from Duchess Club.

Apart from this, the one-day event will also have three free workshops — Art of Ikebana — a flower arrangement workshop — an art workshop by wall artist Jagruthi, and make-up workshop by Aashana Shah, a professional make-up artist and designer from the city.

“There is a perception that there are not many designers in Chennai, so many people go to another city in search of designer wear. Pop-ups like these are a welcome change,” said Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel.

