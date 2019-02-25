Home Cities Chennai

The power of music

The Shakti Foundation champions the cause of inclusion, and their annual fundraiser night was no different.

Published: 25th February 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Shakti Foundation champions the cause of inclusion, and their annual fundraiser night was no different. Musicians from different parts of the world came together for ‘Guruttama’ on Saturday to create music and magic. The instrumental performance was directed by Rajkumar Rajamani. 

Stephen Devassy performed at
the event  Nakshatra
Krishnamoorthy

Stephen Devassy’s deft finger movement on the keyboard wowed the audience. French musicians Dominique Di Piazza on the bass guitar and Matthias Muller on the lead guitar helmed the jazz pieces. Abhijith Nair’s violin rendition left everyone awestruck. Bickram Ghosh was a master on the tabla. Drummer Rodney Holmes got the loudest cheers. 

Vasanth Raghuvir, chairman of Shakti Foundation, said, “Seeing the artistes from different genres of music and different parts of the world come together to make music really touched me. We hope the audiences will continue to support us and help make Chennai accessible to all. The funds raised will go towards research at Adhiparasakthi Hospital and Research Institute.”

The late mandolin U Srinivas is always an integral part of the foundation’s musical night. “He’ll always be the ambassador of Shakti Foundation. I like to think that he is on a world tour and that he is there somewhere, always. Stephen Devassy has stepped in as our ambassador and has worked tirelessly towards making this musical night a memorable one,” said Vasanth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp