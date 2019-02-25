The power of music

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Shakti Foundation champions the cause of inclusion, and their annual fundraiser night was no different. Musicians from different parts of the world came together for ‘Guruttama’ on Saturday to create music and magic. The instrumental performance was directed by Rajkumar Rajamani.

Stephen Devassy performed at

the event  Nakshatra

Krishnamoorthy

Stephen Devassy’s deft finger movement on the keyboard wowed the audience. French musicians Dominique Di Piazza on the bass guitar and Matthias Muller on the lead guitar helmed the jazz pieces. Abhijith Nair’s violin rendition left everyone awestruck. Bickram Ghosh was a master on the tabla. Drummer Rodney Holmes got the loudest cheers.

Vasanth Raghuvir, chairman of Shakti Foundation, said, “Seeing the artistes from different genres of music and different parts of the world come together to make music really touched me. We hope the audiences will continue to support us and help make Chennai accessible to all. The funds raised will go towards research at Adhiparasakthi Hospital and Research Institute.”

The late mandolin U Srinivas is always an integral part of the foundation’s musical night. “He’ll always be the ambassador of Shakti Foundation. I like to think that he is on a world tour and that he is there somewhere, always. Stephen Devassy has stepped in as our ambassador and has worked tirelessly towards making this musical night a memorable one,” said Vasanth.