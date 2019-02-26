Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras hosts web science symposium

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) hosted a web science symposium on Friday to boost research and education programmes in the sector, said a statement issued by the institute.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) hosted a web science symposium on Friday to boost research and education programmes in the sector, said a statement issued by the institute.
It was the first such symposium held under Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), which was founded in 2017 in IITM to expand research activities in data science and artificial intelligence sector.The two-day event, that will conclude on February 26, aims to provide a venue for the Indian web science community to meet and exchange research ideas that could result in collaborations.

This edition of the symposium features lectures by eminent researchers from Indian academia and industry as well as some of the trustees of the web science trust from the UK and the USA. Research poster session was also held with presentations from research scholars from around the country, as well as a panel discussion on fostering the web science community in India.

The event is being held jointly with Web Science Trust (WST), a U.K.-based not-for-profit that supports global development of Web Science.B Ravindran, Head, RBCDSAI, IIT-Madras, said, “There are many India-specific challenges that need to be addressed by Web Science. While India has a nascent Web Science community, we need much larger nation-wide efforts to develop solutions tailored to the Indian society. This symposium is an attempt to bring both, Indian academia and industry together to enable more active focus on web science research for India. RBC-DSAI comprises faculty from several departments across the Institute who carry out research in various areas of data science and AI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology Madras web science symposium IIT Madras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp