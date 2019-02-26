IIT-Madras hosts web science symposium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) hosted a web science symposium on Friday to boost research and education programmes in the sector, said a statement issued by the institute.

It was the first such symposium held under Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), which was founded in 2017 in IITM to expand research activities in data science and artificial intelligence sector.The two-day event, that will conclude on February 26, aims to provide a venue for the Indian web science community to meet and exchange research ideas that could result in collaborations.

This edition of the symposium features lectures by eminent researchers from Indian academia and industry as well as some of the trustees of the web science trust from the UK and the USA. Research poster session was also held with presentations from research scholars from around the country, as well as a panel discussion on fostering the web science community in India.

The event is being held jointly with Web Science Trust (WST), a U.K.-based not-for-profit that supports global development of Web Science.B Ravindran, Head, RBCDSAI, IIT-Madras, said, “There are many India-specific challenges that need to be addressed by Web Science. While India has a nascent Web Science community, we need much larger nation-wide efforts to develop solutions tailored to the Indian society. This symposium is an attempt to bring both, Indian academia and industry together to enable more active focus on web science research for India. RBC-DSAI comprises faculty from several departments across the Institute who carry out research in various areas of data science and AI.