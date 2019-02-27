Women entrepreneurs awarded by FICCI FLO

Rinreichui Kashung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a celebration of women, their strengths and achievements at the Hyatt Regency, at the Women Achievers Awards organised by FICCI FLO. The chief guest of the event was Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit, and the special guest was Suhasini Maniratnam. They were welcomed by chairperson Anupama Shivaraman.

The theme of the awards this year was Shakti, to honour the strength and patience of women. More than 30 entrepreneurs were present along with their friends and families. “Women have come a long way, by getting recognised in various fields and sectors. In the past, success was affiliated with men alone. Now, this has changed and will balance out in the future,” said Suhasini.

After a three-member jury analysed the participant’s contribution in various fields and sectors, seven were listed as winners. The award for the outstanding women category was given to Sangeeta Sumesh, a high-performance coach, ED & CFO, author, and global professional speaker, and Dr RA Karthika, research scholar and associate professor.

The award for outstanding social entrepreneur was given to Srimati Kesan, CEO, Space Kidz India. The outstanding upcoming entrepreneur award was given to Sruti Harisubramaniam, founder of Goli Soda. The outstanding NGO award was given to Anew.

The outstanding women entrepreneur award was given to Kaveri Lalchand, owner of the Kaveri Cloth line.

“The award should be named ‘Achievers Award’, omitting women, because we have reached a point where women are as strong and empowered as men and it’s time to move beyond comparing platforms,” said Kaveri.

The Governor, while stating how proud he was to witness events where women inspire each other, asked the entrepreneurs to reach out to poorer sections of the society. The event ended with a Kuchipudi and Kathak performance, conceptualised by Jigyasa Giri and performed by S Uma Murali and her team.

Saluting strong women

The theme of the awards this year was Shakti, to honour the strength and patience of women. A three-member jury judged the participants.