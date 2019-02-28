Palaniswami inaugurates cycle-sharing system in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Chennai Smart City’s cycle-sharing system in the city via video-conferencing on Wednesday. The system has been launched in 15 locations in the city at Anna Nagar and Marina Beach and will be extended to 25 locations in the coming days.

According to officials in the Chennai Corporation, residents can use these cycles for free for the first month as an inaugural offer. Then users will be charged Rs 5 for the first one hour and Rs 9 for every half hour after that. “The idea behind this is to ensure users return the cycles on time,” said a Chennai Smart City official.

This move is also welcomed by non-motorised transport experts. “The launch of the system is a laudable move to encourage this almost invisible transport mode and give the cyclists their due. This pilot is a great start to an important form of last-mile connectivity.

In response to the piqued interests of the citizens and demand for cycles in more areas, expanding the system to achieve the targeted 5,000 cycles in 380 stations across the city would ensure even greater usage and success,” said Nashwa Naushad, an associate for the Institute of Transportation and Development Policy.