Home Cities Chennai

Palaniswami inaugurates cycle-sharing system in Chennai

According to officials in the Chennai Corporation, residents can use these cycles for free for the first month as an inaugural offer.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Smart City’s cycle-sharing system. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Chennai Smart City’s cycle-sharing system in the city via video-conferencing on Wednesday. The system has been launched in 15 locations in the city at Anna Nagar and Marina Beach and will be extended to 25 locations in the coming days. 

According to officials in the Chennai Corporation, residents can use these cycles for free for the first month as an inaugural offer. Then users will be charged Rs 5 for the first one hour and Rs 9 for every half hour after that. “The idea behind this is to ensure users return the cycles on time,” said a Chennai Smart City official. 

This move is also welcomed by non-motorised transport experts. “The launch of the system is a laudable move to encourage this almost invisible transport mode and give the cyclists their due. This pilot is a great start to an important form of last-mile connectivity.

In response to the piqued interests of the citizens and demand for cycles in more areas, expanding the system to achieve the targeted 5,000 cycles in 380 stations across the city would ensure even greater usage and success,” said Nashwa Naushad, an associate for the Institute of Transportation and Development Policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami cycle-sharing system Chennai Corporation Chennai Smart City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp