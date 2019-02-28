Sound remedies for a healthy mind

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Drums, tambourine, tabla, shakers and maracas along with 15 other instruments are scattered on a table. Rhythms and beats reverberate from all corners of the room following which we heard voices echoing late actor MGR’s popular song Unnai arindhal, nee unnai arindhal. The hall was filled with senior citizens who gathered for a music therapy session organised by the Kauvery Hospital for people with dementia. Vikram Kannan, a trained music therapist with a post-graduate diploma from the Chennai School of Music Therapy, demonstrated different relaxation techniques.

“As therapists, our objectives depend on the situation and patients we’re working with. However, music is innate and it is the best form of self-expression. It helps communicate better when compared to articulating verbally. In case of dementia, music stimulates memory by playing familiar songs,” said Vikram.

The participants were taught simple movements along with music like tapping the foot, raising the ankle up and down, and clapping hands. There was a mediation session with music in the background. People were encouraged to chant ‘Om’ and keep a track of their breathing patterns. Participants played instruments, rejoiced the music, and tried their hand at singing songs.

The most common causes of dementia are Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. As a result, people show abnormalities in motor movements, reflex, recollecting memories, judgements and experience delusions.

The panelists, comprising eminent psychiatrist, cardiologist and neurologists, addressed the queries of patients and caretakers. The participants came forward and shared their daily challenges while dealing with family members who had dementia.

Talking about the biological aspect, neurologist Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran said, “Music touches a lot of chords. It activates the brain cells, memory, and connections in the lobes. People with dementia often lose their present memory, but the past remains intact. When their favourite songs are played, it evokes the memory and situation attached to it. Positive emotions when happy songs are played and vice versa. To sum it up, music has a direct effect on neurons and registers better in the mind.”

Breaking myths

The session highlighted that dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduces a person’s daily functioning.