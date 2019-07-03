T-Nagar bus depot to soon house swanky complex

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday that the T Nagar bus-stand and depot would be developed with a commercial complex and a car parking slot added under the smart city project.

Speaking to reporters, he said T Nagar was chosen for upgrading as part of the proposal to develop all old depots located in low-lying areas of the city.

“The depot sprawling over one acre and 97 cents would be developed as a multi-storeyed building housing buses, cars and a commercial complex,” he said, adding that about 16 depots in the city had been identified for development.

Vijayabhaskar said that about 50 new AC buses would be introduced in the city soon. Answering a query over the delay in paying the monthly salary to the MTC workers, the Minister attributed the problem to funds crunch. “The transport corporation is a service sector and nowhere in the country it registers profit,” he said, adding that automatic driving test tracks would be laid at 13 RTO offices in the State.