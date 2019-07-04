Home Cities Chennai

Water crisis: Chennaiites start cleaning lakes, say 'not waiting for government help'

The residents will soon approach the district collector and other authorities concerned for obtaining permission. 

Published: 04th July 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Locals fishing at Velachery Lake. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After residents of Chitlapakkam and Manapakkam came together to clean their lakes, people of other localities have taken the cue. The latest to join the movement are the residents of Velachery who are set to begin by cleaning floating plastic and clearing bushes in the lake this weekend.

Hundreds of residents are expected to turn up for the cleaning work on the first day. “When we were cleaning the Manapakkam lake, people from all over the city started calling me for guidance to clean lakes at Velachery, Pallikaranai and so on. I’m just a resident of Manapakkam, I’m no expert but I look forward to put my experience of cleaning our lake to use here,” said C Vijayashankar.

The residents would be approaching the district collector and other authorities concerned for obtaining permission. “Our plan is to start the cleaning work with the hope that the government would pitch in eventually and do its part. We will continue and finish the work even if the government irrespective of government help,” said C Vijayashankar.

In Chitlapakkam, residents had crowd-funded around 25 two-foot rakers which cost around Rs 140 each and six four-foot rakers priced at Rs 240 to clean their 55-acre lake. The resident-volunteers, the number of which on some days swelled upto 1500, would be split into teams - two carrying bags for the waste to be dumped, one raking the lakebed to pick up plastic waste buried and another to pick up the waste.

“As and when we were cleaning, we were intimated that the government will desilt the lake. The authorities have even put up heavy machinery in the lake for the same. But we expect the work to begin soon,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

Residents of Velachery also anticipate a similar response from residents. “We hope that this movement gains momentum. We expect to start with 100 residents now and for more to join in as we go along,” said Vinoth K, a resident of Velachery by-pass road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitlapakkam lake Manapakkam lake Valachery lake Chennai lake cleaning water crisis Tamil Nadu water crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp