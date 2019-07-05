Home Cities Chennai

‘Folklore can promote literacy, curb addiction’

The two-day event, which began on Thursday, was organised by the University’s Department of Anthropology and Vanamaa Art Education and Cultural Trust.

Published: 05th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘’Moral values can be conveyed through folklore. It can also be a powerful tool in promoting literacy and curbing alcohol and tobacco addiction,’’ said P Duraisamy, vice-chancellor, University of Madras.

Delivering the inaugural address at an event titled ‘Facades of Folklore’,  Duraisamy said Tamil Nadu is rich in folklore but little has been done to document it. ‘’Academicians need to document what is happening and it has to be disseminated,’’ said Duraisamy. He pointed out that Ramayana, Mahabharata, Panchatantra and Jataka tales have kept the oral tradition alive.

The two-day event, which began on Thursday, was organised by the University’s Department of Anthropology and Vanamaa Art Education and Cultural Trust. It consists of workshops and discussions about folklore, culture, art such as Therukuthu and Thappattai Attam. ‘’We are seeing the limitations of modernity and there’s a need to relook into our history,’’ said S Sumathi, professor and head of Department of Anthropology, University of Madras. Speaking about rituals that take place in the country, she said that positivism has been a basis of our culture.

“Our culture has a patterned living. Psychology believes all individuals are unique but anthropology believes every individual has a similar pattern,’’ she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp