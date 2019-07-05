Home Cities Chennai

In a bid to get Rs 79 refund for cancelled food order, Chennai woman loses Rs 40,000 to fraudster

Priya Agarwal, whose online order worth Rs 79 was cancelled, ended up spending Rs 5000-instalments to a trickster who promised to resolve the issue. 

Published: 05th July 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:57 AM

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to get Rs 79 back from a food aggregator, a 21-year-old woman was conned into paying Rs 40,000. Priya Agarwal had gone to Vadapalani on Wednesday.

“She had ordered food from an aggregator for Rs 79. A few minutes later, the order was cancelled. She made an attempt to speak to the customer care and searched for the number online,” said a police officer. Subsequently, she found a number and raised a complaint.

“The man promised to resolve the issue if she paid Rs 5,000 and claimed that the money would be refunded. He claimed that it was difficult to transfer Rs 79 as it was a small amount. Believing this, she transferred the money but did not get a refund.

When she contacted the number again, the fraudster asked her to deposit another Rs 5,000. The woman was told to keep sending Rs 5,000-installments till she ended up sending Rs 40,000. It was only when she did not get the money and the number was switched off, that she realised she had been conned,” said a police officer.

TAGS
online fraudster Chennai Vadapalani cancelled food order online fraud online conning
Comments(1)

  • Murali Rajagopalan
    Fault is on her only. What made her to send rs 40000 to an unauthorized and unauthenticated person. She should have gone to consumer forum or police instead of attempting a wrong channel. It is a fault on her.
    2 hours ago reply
