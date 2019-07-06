Home Cities Chennai

A day of carnivals, cycles and competitions

Core members of We are Chennai Cycling Group

A first-of-its kind event in the city, We are Chennai Cycling Group (WCCG) will hold the Chennai Cycling Thiruvizha, a carnival that will host workshops, stalls and challenges exclusively for the city’s cycling enthusiasts on July 21. The event, which will mark the group’s seventh anniversary, will be held from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm at the Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chetpet. “The prime motive of this event is to spread awareness about cycling and its benefits.

The entry is free and whoever attends it can get all the information they need on cycling, from how to begin the sport to how to take it up professionally,” said Anil Jain, core member, WCCG. The Thiruvizha will have workshops on how to select a bicycle, its maintenance, how to fix a flat tire and a session by the Chennai City Traffic Police on road safety.

“To make the event fun, we also have cycling-oriented challenges like slow cycling, track stand, traditional wear cycling ride, fastest dismantle and assemble, fastest to fix puncture and tire and stick,” said Anil. Visitors can also buy cycles and accessories with the help of experts at the stalls set up in the venue. Industry players setting up stalls include Just Buy Cycles, Decathlon, Ciclo cafe, Probikers, Track and Trail and Trek and Ride. Apart from this, there will be a few organic food stalls too.

During the event, Sundar Rajan, a senior cyclist and India’s first Grand Super Randonneur will launch his book, Pedal Shakti. The book covers the origin of cycling, cycle selection, maintenance, beginner’s issues, diet and nutrition, components and many more. It contains about 20 articles from the best cyclists in India covering topics from power-based cycling to Randonneuring. It also includes a chapter on the 4,500 km-long cycle ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari completed by 21 Indian riders to spread a message on Swachch Bharat. For details, call 9840059830

