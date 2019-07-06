HC: Does number of helmet rule violations corroborate with number of cases booked?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After finding there is lack of proper implementation of helmet rule for riders and pillions, the Madras High Court on Friday directed Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to produce CCTV footage recorded on July 2 of three primary roads - Malar Hospital to Reserve Bank of India, Pachaiyappa’s College to Madras Medical College and Kathipara junction to Munro Statue. It also said it will depute certain advocates to ascertain the number of violations which will be corroborated with the actual number of cases booked.

Passing further interim orders in the matter relating to wearing helmet, a division bench comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which went through the report filed by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), with regard to the action taken and the cases booked for violating the helmet rule, said, “On the last occasion, additional advocate-general Aravindh Pandian submitted they have generated challans based on CCTV footage.

At Anna Nagar alone, 90,000 cases have been reported for which challans will be issued. There are roads where many vehicles pass through, such as Mount road, Beach road and Poonamalee High Road. We have been informed that CCTV cameras are there on all these roads.”

The bench also directed the police officer to furnish the names of junctions between the above places and the names of policemen posted on the above date at those junctions. “Though the additional advocate-general submits that for traffic route violations, cases have been registered like rash driving, over speeding, driving without helmets, cell phone driving, triples driving and signal violations, we are of the view that pillion riders are not wearing helmets,” the court said.

‘10,000 pillion riders booked’

The additional advocate-general submitted that in the past three days alone, about 10,000 pillion riders without helmet were booked