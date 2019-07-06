Home Cities Chennai

HC: Does number of helmet rule violations corroborate with number of cases booked?

At Anna Nagar alone, 90,000 cases have been reported for which challans will be issued.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After finding there is lack of proper implementation of helmet rule for riders and pillions, the Madras High Court on Friday directed Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to produce CCTV footage recorded on July 2 of three primary roads - Malar Hospital to Reserve Bank of India, Pachaiyappa’s College to Madras Medical College and Kathipara junction to Munro Statue.  It also said it will depute certain advocates to ascertain the number of violations which will be corroborated with the actual number of cases booked.

Passing further interim orders in the matter relating to wearing helmet, a division bench comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which went through the report filed by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), with regard to the action taken and the cases booked for violating the helmet rule, said, “On the last occasion, additional advocate-general Aravindh Pandian submitted they have generated challans based on CCTV footage.

At Anna Nagar alone, 90,000 cases have been reported for which challans will be issued. There are roads where many vehicles pass through, such as Mount road, Beach road and Poonamalee High Road. We have been informed that CCTV cameras are there on all these roads.”

The bench also directed the police officer to furnish the names of junctions between the above places and the names of policemen posted on the above date at those junctions. “Though the additional advocate-general submits that for traffic route violations, cases have been registered like rash driving, over speeding, driving without helmets, cell phone driving, triples driving and signal violations, we are of the view that pillion riders are not wearing helmets,” the court said.

‘10,000 pillion riders booked’

The additional advocate-general submitted that in the past three days alone, about 10,000 pillion riders without helmet were booked

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road safety chennai road accident
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp