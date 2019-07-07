Membership drive to see Udhayanidhi touring TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s newly appointed youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to visit every nook and corner of the State while taking up the task of membership drive for the party. The schedule of his visit would be announced soon. Udhayanidhi revealed this after chairing the first meeting of the youth wing in Chennai, after assuming charge.

“I have listened to the wishes and views of the youth wing office bearers and about their expectations,” Udhayanidhi told reporters. Asked about what reforms the party cadre could expect from him, he said, “Everything cannot be changed overnight. I have understood that there are many expectations. I will fulfil them through my work. The membership drive is our primary task.”